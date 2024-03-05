Another New Position For Vets Services Officer

Nine months ago he was elected to the Executive Board of the National Association of County Veterans Services Officers. And now Nevada County’s officer has been elected president of the California Association. David West says he’s excited and very humbled…

West is a former Marine sergeant who was also once homeless, about 20 years ago, and slept on friends’ couches or in cars. He says one-third of all homeless veterans in the country live in California. West’s other main priority is to also find more local resources to reduce the number of veterans who are committing suicide. That’s 22 a day in the United States. He says he wants to find more state funding and get legislation passed to protect veterans from being charged for services that services officers do for free…

West served in the Marine Corps from 1996 to 2001. After working for a time in the oil industry, he then became the county’s veterans services officer in 2018.