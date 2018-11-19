Another November Sixth Vote Update

The final vote count for the November sixth mid-term election in Nevada County will have to wait a little longer. Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says he decided to release a second update since election night, even though there are still around three-thousand mostly-damaged ballots left to tally…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Diaz says damaged ballots need to be duplicated, which is a slow process. Another 16-thousand ballots are included in this update and Diaz says none of the election night outcomes have flipped…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

The latest update shows Shannan Moon still holding a 15 percentage point lead over Bill Smethers to be Nevada County’s next sheriff, starting in January. Hillary Hodge and Ben Aguilar are still the top votegetters for the two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council, with Hodge the top votegetter, five points ahead of Aguilar, and Bob Branstrom trailing Aguilar by nine points, in third place. Diaz also says the turnout is over 76-percent, the largest he can ever recall for a mid-term election, and it will likely be the highest of any county. Nevada is one of five pilot counties using an all-mail-in ballot system for the first time this year, with more counties expected to opt in for future elections.