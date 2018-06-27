Another Pertussis Outbreak Coming?

No outbreaks of pertussis, often known as whooping cough, have been reported in Nevada County since September of 2016. But County Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says it’s known to come in cycles and he says the next rash of cases could come within a year…

click to listen to Dr. Ken Cutler

Cutler says the current focus of pertussis vaccination is protecting babies. He says pregnant women are encouraged to get a the vaccine in their last trimester, since the first shots for an infant are until they’re six-to-eight weeks old. Meanwhile, the vaccine now produces fewer side effects, but there’s an unfortunate tradeoff…

click to listen to Dr. Ken Cutler

The Center for Disease Control reports that about half of the babies younger than a year who get pertussis need hospitalization.