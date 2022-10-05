Another PGE Climate Change Credit This Month

With temperatures usually moderating more in October, with the shorter days and cooler nights, it also normally means lower bills for PG and E customers. And with less energy demand, utility spokeswoman Megan McFarland says they’re once again including climate change credits for the vast majority of ratepayers. That’s over five-million out of their six-million total accounts. It’s also reflected on April bills. And this year’s fall credit is also higher, at 39-dollars…

click to listen Megan McFarland

The California Climate Change Credit is one of many programs developed as part of the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. It requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. This credit represents customers’ share of the payments from the state’s programs. Also, for the first time, small business electric customers are also receiving the credit. McFarland also reminds people about various savings programs offered by PG and E. That includes Alternate Rates for Energy…

click to listen Megan McFarland

And the Budget Billing program averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills, due to seasonal changes.