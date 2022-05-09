Another Population Drop For Nevada County

Nevada County continues to follow the recent statewide trend of a dropping population. As of January first, we lost another 677 residents, with a total population at 101-thousand-942. That compares to a loss of 306 residents in the previous report from the State Department of Finance. County Planning Director Brian Foss says the numbers are beneficial for making housing projections. And Foss says the ever-rising cost of housing in Nevada County and lack of more varied and affordable prices is likely a major factor for the declining numbers. Grass Valley’s population fell by 53 residents. It was 52 in Nevada City. Nevada County’s point-seven percent drop is also one of the highest such percentages in the region. Nearby Placer and Yuba Counties saw increases of point-four percent and it was up point-two percent in Sutter County. Sacramento County only dropped by point-one percent. Other reasons for the statewide drop, according to the report, include fertility declines with the aging Baby Boomer population, as well as COVID-related deaths.