Another Pre-Approved Master Plan

Nevada County has been working with a number of agencies and jurisdictions to help identify affordable housing solutions. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says as part of the process the county has identified several low-cost, pre-approved housing plans that can be used as a primary residence or as an accessory dwelling unit. The set now includes two one-bedroom options, along with a two-bedroom and three-bedroom option for a total of four. The one-bedroom plans are 661 sq feet each.

The original one-bedroom design includes a garage, and the bedroom is built over the garage.

The two-bedroom units are 746 sq feet and the three-bedroom units are 1194 sq feet.

Wolfe says the pre-approved plans cost about 90 percent less than having plans drawn up individually.

The plans are only $1200 dollars rather than 15 thousand dollars.

The plans are also approved for Sierra and Placer counties as well as the cities of Grass Valley, Nevada City and the Town of Truckee.