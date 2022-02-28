Another Prescribed Burn For Colfax Area

Another prescribed burn to help further reduce the wildfire danger for the Colfax area is planned for March first. It’s six acres of pile burnings, a collaboration between Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says it’s part of an ongoing project to improve wildfire resilience on six-thousand acres. About a-thousand acres of vegetation has already been removed by hand and mechanical treatments….

Eldridge says it does not include the River Fire area, which was on the other side of the American River canyon. The burns are between the north fork canyon and Colfax…

The prescribed burn is scheduled between 10am and 4pm on March first, weather permitting. Eldridge says it’s anticipated smoke will be seen from various places within the city limits and surrounding area.