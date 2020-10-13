< Back to All News

Another Public Safety Power Shutoff Is Possible

Posted: Oct. 12, 2020 5:55 PM PDT

Another Public Safety Power Shutoff is possible as soon as Wednesday afternoon for portions of 21 counties, including Nevada County. PG and E says hot and dry conditions, combined with expected gusty north winds, pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires. The winds are forecast to subside as soon as Thursday morning in some locations, but not until Friday morning in other spots. As many as 50-thousand customers have received initial notifications of the potential.

