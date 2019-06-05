< Back to All News

Another Pursuit Called Off Near A School

Posted: Jun. 4, 2019 5:39 PM PDT

For the second straight day, and same time of day, a vehicle pursuit has been called off near a school in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says this one started late Tuesday morning on northbound Highway 49 near La Barr Meadows Road…

That was Union Hill Elementary School, according to Scales…

Scales says the vehicle was described as a black Infinity SUV. On Monday, a vehicle pursuit was called off near Nevada Union High School, where three students parked the vehicle at the school and took off on foot. They have not been apprehended. That also prompted a lockdown. No lockdown was implemented at Union Hill School.

