< Back to All News

Another Push For Smoke-Free Apartments Here

Posted: Nov. 17, 2022 12:43 AM PST

Ten years after conducting a similar survey, Nevada County Public Health wants to see if a significant number of residents of multi-unit housing complexes are still supportive of indoor smoking bans. Tobacco Prevention Program Coordinator, Shannon Glaz, says they’re asking people living in Grass Valley and Nevada City to complete a short online survey…

click to listen to Shannon Glaz

The focus is on apartments, townhouses, duplexes, and condominiums. Glaz says the Coalition will use the data to explore different options that includes a possible citywide ordinance…

click to listen to Shannon Glaz

Glaz says ten years ago they collaborated with four apartment complexes in Grass Valley in creating a voluntary ordinance. And she’s also aware of a number of mandatory bans at other places, but didn’t have a specific number. The deadline to participate in the survey, which began in mid-October, is December 30th.  The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/NevCoSmokeFree22.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha