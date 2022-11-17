Another Push For Smoke-Free Apartments Here

Ten years after conducting a similar survey, Nevada County Public Health wants to see if a significant number of residents of multi-unit housing complexes are still supportive of indoor smoking bans. Tobacco Prevention Program Coordinator, Shannon Glaz, says they’re asking people living in Grass Valley and Nevada City to complete a short online survey…

click to listen to Shannon Glaz

The focus is on apartments, townhouses, duplexes, and condominiums. Glaz says the Coalition will use the data to explore different options that includes a possible citywide ordinance…

click to listen to Shannon Glaz

Glaz says ten years ago they collaborated with four apartment complexes in Grass Valley in creating a voluntary ordinance. And she’s also aware of a number of mandatory bans at other places, but didn’t have a specific number. The deadline to participate in the survey, which began in mid-October, is December 30th. The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/NevCoSmokeFree22.