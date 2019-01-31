Another Rare Wolf Sighting In Nevada County

After not being seen in Nevada County for over 100 years, there’s been a second sighting in seven months of a gray wolf. County Agriculture Commissioner Chris De Nijs says it’s the same lone female wolf, with a collar number of OR-54. But this time she was seen near the former mining community of Gaston, which is at a lower elevation and further west from the previous sighting, in June of last year, which was near Boreal Mountain…

De Nijs says in the past year OR-54 has logged over four-thousand-300 miles and has travelled as far as Bend, Oregon…

Biologists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are very interested in following the wolf’s next move, as the breeding season is only a few months away. De Nijs says wolves pose very little safety risk to humans. And if you somehow happen to encounter one, you should maintain eye contact and make noise while retreating slowly. You’re also reminded to not hunt, harass or harm a wolf, since it’s protected under the Endangered Species Act.