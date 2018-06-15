Another Record Low Unemployment Rate Here

Another record low unemployment rate for Nevada County. The May rate is three-point-two percent, a drop of just one-tenth of a point from April, and a drop of six-tenths of a point from a year ago. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, was unable to provide any reasons for the trend…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

That’s also despite a huge drop of 560 jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which includes the arts, entertainment, and recreation industries, as well as restaurants and food services…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Meanwhile, the biggest seasonal job increase in May, from April, was found in the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector, at 110, followed by Manufacturing, with 40 more jobs. Nevada County has the 16th lowest jobless rate out of the 58 counties.