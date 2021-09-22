< Back to All News

Another Reminder to be Prepared

Posted: Sep. 22, 2021 1:47 PM PDT

Another local fire during extreme weather conditions is a reminder that county residents need to be diligent about fire safety and emergency preparedness. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the break in the heat has been nice, but we are still in the middle of fire season.

 

The fire, off Ladybird Lane in South County, breaking out during a Red Flag warning. Red Flag warnings are typically issued when there is high heat low humidity and windy conditions. Wolfe says extra caution during these times is essential to avoid starting a wildfire.

 

Along with fire season comes the chance of Public Safety Power Shutoffs for PG and E customers on the west side of the county and Public Safety Outage Management events in Truckee.

 

For complete list of emergency preparedness tips for both wildfires and power outages visit
http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha