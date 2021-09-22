Another Reminder to be Prepared

Another local fire during extreme weather conditions is a reminder that county residents need to be diligent about fire safety and emergency preparedness. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the break in the heat has been nice, but we are still in the middle of fire season.

The fire, off Ladybird Lane in South County, breaking out during a Red Flag warning. Red Flag warnings are typically issued when there is high heat low humidity and windy conditions. Wolfe says extra caution during these times is essential to avoid starting a wildfire.

Along with fire season comes the chance of Public Safety Power Shutoffs for PG and E customers on the west side of the county and Public Safety Outage Management events in Truckee.

For complete list of emergency preparedness tips for both wildfires and power outages visit

http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org