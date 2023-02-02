< Back to All News

Another Road Charge Pilot Study Ahead

Posted: Feb. 2, 2023 12:02 AM PST

Another simulated road charge system is about to get underway for Cal Trans. The agency says vehicles are becoming more fuel-efficient, oil prices remain volatile, and the state wants to phase out new gas-powered models. That’s reducing gas tax revenue. So Program Manager Lauren Prehodas says there’s an increasing urgency to research ways to maintain long-term stability for transportation funding. This time, they’re seeking up to 500 volunteer motorists from rural and tribal communities, including Nevada County…

The seven-month simulated system charges drivers, based on the number of miles they travel, rather than the amount of gas they use. Motorists pay mock invoices. Prehodes says the pilot program will also conduct surveys to gauge participants’ preferences and experience…

The latest pilot study starts in March and there are also incentive payments of up to 250-dollars. Prehodas says the study phase, ordered by the Legislature, is scheduled to end in late 2024. Then, it’ll be up to state lawmakers to decide whether it’s feasible to implement permanently. If you’re interested in participating, go to a link on the Cal Trans website.

