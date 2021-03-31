< Back to All News

Another Round Of Crisis Intervention Training Here

Posted: Mar. 31, 2021 12:43 AM PDT

With rallies continuing to question the need for lethal force in the February shooting death of Ariella Crawford by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, local law enforcement agencies recently completed another crisis intervention training. It’s now required annually, under a new state law that’s intended to encourage more alternative methods. But Grass Valley Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says there’s really nothing new…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Beginning in 2019, or after the new law was signed by Governor Newsom, the Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments, along with the Sheriff’s Office, have been partnering with Hospitality House to facilitate the training for every officer. Grass Valley Community Police Officer John Herrera, who works with downtown businesses, says it’s not a perishable skill…

click to listen to Officer Herrera

The pandemic did slow down the process last year. Meanwhile, there’s no word yet when the investigation into the shooting death will be completed by the District Attorney’s Office.

