Another Round Of NID Water Rate Hikes Ahead

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:10 PM PDT

Another round of water rate hikes are ahead for customers in the Nevada Irrigation District. That’s what District Board member Scott Miller stated at Wednesday morning’s meeting. He’s a member of a rates committee that’s been holding a series of meetings on the issue that also includes customers. He says the recent drought is a factor…

click to listen to Scott Miller

In January of 2014, the NID Board approved annual water rate increases of six-percent for five years, or about 38-dollars a year for the average customer. Miller indicates the next round could be even higher. Board member Nancy Webber, who is retiring at the end of the year, is also on the district’s rates committee and say it’s been a constructive process…

click to listen to Nancy Webber

Exactly how much rates will go up, and when, hasn’t been established yet. It’s also not known, at this time, when the full Board will make a final decision.

