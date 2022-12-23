< Back to All News

Another Scam Claiming To Be Sheriff Employee

Posted: Dec. 23, 2022 12:53 AM PST

There’s yet another phone scam being reported with the caller claiming to be an employee from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says these kinds of scams are actually year-round and not during the holiday season…

Trygg says the department is not aware of anyone actually scammed out of money but they’ve received a number of complaints. He says arrests are always difficult to make, because the calls are hard to trace…

Trygg says if you get a call like this or something similar, it’s always easiest to just hang up on the caller and not engage in a conversation. Or use caller ID to monitor calls. Most scammers don’t tend to leave voicemails. The department urges people who have received scam calls to alert friends, family, and others that may not have social media.

