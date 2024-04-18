< Back to All News

Another Scathing Report For Fire Safe Council

Posted: Apr. 17, 2024 5:50 PM PDT

More bad news for the Fire Safe Council. For the second time in two years, the Nevada County Grand jury has issued a scathing report about its management and operations. It’s entitled “Follow the Money: The Fire Safe Council’s Problems from 2022 Continue…and Appear to Worsen”. Foreperson Debbie Heller says that includes having contractor licensing…



Other report highlights include concerns over operational and financial transparency and the Council’s conduct and oversight. Heller also notes a complete lack of cooperation that the report says impeded the investigation…



Other issues included being behind in tax filings and no published annual audit after 2020. The Grand Jury also alleges that gross revenue totalling nearly two-million dollars disappeared without explanation. It also states that the Council vastly understates the county’s annual disbursements that it receives. The Council is required to have a response within 60 days and declined comment. Last Friday, the Council did announce that it was suspending operations and furloughing staff. County OES soon after issued a statement that they weren’t going forward with new contracts for the Council, calling them a “high risk” vendor. That followed a review of their performance, compliance with contractual obligations, and adherence to sound business practices.

