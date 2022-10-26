< Back to All News

Another Search For Another Fairgrounds CEO

Posted: Oct. 26, 2022 12:46 AM PDT

The application period for what will be the fourth Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO since 2018 begins Wednesday. It comes after Dale Chasse was let go in September, after managing only this year’s Fair. Reasons for his departure are not being detailed, due to state personnel laws. Fair Board Vice-President Jim Franks says qualities for an ideal candidate include effective management and development of budgets…

Other qualifications listed on the application flyer posted on the Fairgrounds website include creative marketing plans and strategies for other key annual events, including the Draft Horse Classic and the Country Christmas Faire. Also, effective leadership and vision, including the ability to effectively communicate that to the Board. There has been significant turnover with the position in recent years. Rae Callendar was fired in 2018 after just three years on the job. His successor, Patrick Eidman also left after three years, in 2021, to pursue another job opportunity. But Franks doesn’t appear to be concerned about that…

The application deadline is November 15th and Franks says he’s confident it won’t take very long to name a new CEO.

