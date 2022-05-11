< Back to All News

Another Sentenced In Mortgage Fraud Scheme

Posted: May. 10, 2022 5:56 PM PDT

The leader of a Nevada City-based mortgage fraud scheme has been sentenced by a Federal judge in Sacramento to 15 years in prison. Assistant U.S Attorney, Audrey Hemesath says Chris Castle was not from the local area. But he led a conspiracy that ran a “mortgage elimination program” that purported to help distressed homeowners facing possible foreclosure. As a requirement for participation, the conspirators enrolled homeowners as members in a Nevada City-based church or its successor entity, the Pillow Foundation….

click to listen to Audrey Hemesath

Castle had also recruited other homeowners into the scheme. Once victims enrolled, Hemesath says he told them that these entities would offer protection against the banks. She says Castle would cause a sham deed of trust to be created and recorded…

click to listen to Audrey Hemesath

The only co-defendant who was actually from Nevada City, John DiChiara, died in 2019 while awaiting trial. All cases, which involved five other co-defendants, have been resolved, with only one still scheduled for sentencing in June.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha