Another Sex With Minor Sting Arrest

Another sting arrest in Grass Valley of a man trying to have sex with a minor. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says they were contacted last week by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who was uncomfortable about sexually-based text messages allegedly coming from 23-year-old Tyler Clanton. He’s described as an acquaintance of the family…

Kimbrough says the parents then told detectives that Clanton was trying to arrange a meeting with their daughter in the parking lot of a business that was closed for the night. He says investigators showed up, instead of the girl, and took Clanton into custody. Kimbrough praised the parents for good monitoring of their daughter’s social media activity, including online games…

Clanton was booked on two felony charges.