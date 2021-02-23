< Back to All News

Another Sex With Minor Sting Arrest

Posted: Feb. 23, 2021 12:22 AM PST

Another sting arrest in Grass Valley of a man trying to have sex with a minor. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says they were contacted last week by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who was uncomfortable about sexually-based text messages allegedly coming from 23-year-old Tyler Clanton. He’s described as an acquaintance of the family…

click to listen to Sgt Kimbrough

Kimbrough says the parents then told detectives that Clanton was trying to arrange a meeting with their daughter in the parking lot of a business that was closed for the night. He says investigators showed up, instead of the girl, and took Clanton into custody. Kimbrough praised the parents for good monitoring of their daughter’s social media activity, including online games…

click to listen to Sgt Kimbrough

Clanton was booked on two felony charges.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha