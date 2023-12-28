Another Slight Population Drop In NevCo

The latest population numbers show no gains for Nevada County. From July of 2022 to July of this year, we did see a slight drop of 737 residents, for a population of 100-thousand-400. And we’re among 42 counties that also saw percentage drops, although only 12 counties had higher drops than us and only 18 showed larger numerical drops. But Deputy Nevada County Executive Officer, Martin Polt, says they seldom see any unexpected or concerning numbers…

click to listen to Martin Polt

And Polt also notes the chronic lack of available and affordable housing preventing any major growth spurts…

click to listen to Martin Polt

Otherwise, Polt says population figures have little impact on the county’s planning and budgeting activities. California also posted another decline, this time at over 37-thousand. But it was far smaller than the previous two years. But neighboring Placer and Yuba Counties were in the top 10 for population growth, with Yuba County showing the highest percentage increase. Sacramento County had the fifth best jump.