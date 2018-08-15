Another South County Wildfire

Another vegetation fire in the south county, the second in four days. The Public Information Officer for CalFire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says the five-point-six acre blaze started Wednesday afternoon in rolling hills off Wolf Road, near Lake of the Pines…

Eldridge says there were some very brief evacuations that were lifted quickly. The fire was contained in about an hour, thanks to a huge response from area crews…

The cause has not been determined.