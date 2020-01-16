Another Spike Of E. coli Cases In Nevada County

Another rash of E. coli cases to report in Nevada County. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says his department typically receives two-to-three reports of illnesses each year. But from July to September of last year, there were eight reports of suspected or confirmed illnesses. Ages ranged from toddler to middle age, with two developing a serious complication that affects the kidneys and blood. Cutler says there is not a verified common source for all of the infections…

Cutler says seven of the eight people had exposure to various livestock, with six attending the Nevada County Fair last August. He says that’s even though fair officials had already taken extra precautions…

Cutler says by the time the cases were reported it wasn’t feasible to test animals that had been exhibited at the fair. In 2017, there were 18 confirmed E. coli illnesses from exposure to water at Lake Wildwood. The source was never verified there either, but fecal matter from geese had been speculated as a possibility.