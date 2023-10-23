Another Stagnant Unemployment Rate Here

Another slight change for Nevada County’s unemployment rate. It dropped just two-tenths-of-a-point in September, from August, to four-percent. That’s the 15th lowest-rate among the state’s 58 counties. But it was a-point higher than a year ago. Maryanne Connelley, with the Allicance for Workforce Development, says employers continued to find a number of qualified applicants…

Many of the local sectors showed minor job losses, with the most notable exception being Health Services, which gained over 100 jobs. There was also a 40-job increase in Retail Trade and 30-job improvement for the construction sector. Meanwhile, Connelley says the Economic Resource Council is administering a grant for Sierra College to help boost the local workforce even further. It includes a survey of employer needs…

Nevada County’s jobless rate was also nearly a-point lower than the state rate.