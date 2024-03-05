< Back to All News

Another State Accolade For Ghidotti School

Posted: Mar. 5, 2024 12:59 AM PST

Although it’s been considered that way for its 17-year existence, Ghidotti Early College High School has now been formally recognized by the state as “exemplary”. Principal Stacy Clement says they’re receiving the California Exemplary Dual Enrollment Award, which was just recently established a couple of years ago. She says they’re also the first early college school in the North State to get it. Clement credits the local Sierra College campus, where they’re located…

click to listen to Stacy Clement

Ghidotti has also received three State Distinguished School awards in 2009, 2013, and 2021. But Clement also appears to have some mixed feelings about the accolades. She’s not sure they’ll actually improve enrollment…

click to listen to Stacy Clement

Ghidotti’s current enrollment is around 160 students. They’ll receive the award, along with dozens of other various awards for other schools, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, on May third.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha