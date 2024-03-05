Another State Accolade For Ghidotti School

Although it’s been considered that way for its 17-year existence, Ghidotti Early College High School has now been formally recognized by the state as “exemplary”. Principal Stacy Clement says they’re receiving the California Exemplary Dual Enrollment Award, which was just recently established a couple of years ago. She says they’re also the first early college school in the North State to get it. Clement credits the local Sierra College campus, where they’re located…

Ghidotti has also received three State Distinguished School awards in 2009, 2013, and 2021. But Clement also appears to have some mixed feelings about the accolades. She’s not sure they’ll actually improve enrollment…

Ghidotti’s current enrollment is around 160 students. They’ll receive the award, along with dozens of other various awards for other schools, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, on May third.