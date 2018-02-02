Another Stolen Vehicle Arrest For Grass Valley

A second stolen vehicle arrest this week for Grass Valley Police. Police Sergeant Jason Perry says the driver of the suspect vehicle, which was a four-while drive pickup, was first spotted late Thursday night on East Main Street…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

35-year-old Nicholas McCauley, whom police say was from both Grass Valley and Penn Valley, was taken into custody. And Perry says a number of suspicious items were found in the vehicle..

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says among the items seized was a loaded handgun with extra ammunition, methamphetamine, paraphenalia, marijuana, burglary tools, and shaved keys for stealing vehicles. The vehicle was stolen from Grass Valley and returned, intact, to the owner.