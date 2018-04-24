< Back to All News

Another Strong Water Quality Report From NID

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 6:02 PM PDT

Despite recent extremes in weather, the quality of the drinking water in the Nevada Irrigation District remains high. In their annual report that they’re required to send to the state, NID Water Operations Manager Chip Close says the water continues to meet and exceed state and federal public health standards…

NID’s two-point-nine billion gallons of surface water that they treated last year originated in the Sierra snowpack on five mountain watersheds. Close says it’s more challenging, and expensive, to maintain standards during dry winters, including the recent multi-year drought…

Close says the report covers a variety of substances. That includes microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria…inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals…pesticides and herbicides…and organic chemical contaminants, including petroleum byproducts.

