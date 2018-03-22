< Back to All News

Another Temporary Cold Weather Shelter Opening

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 12:23 AM PDT

With rain expected to continue into the weekend, a temporary cold weather shelter has been set up for tonight and Friday night. Sierra Roots Executive Director Janice O’Brien says it’ll be at the Veterans Hall in Nevada City. She says until they find a permanent shelter, they can only use whatever building they can find that’s available and appropriate…

click to listen to Janice O’Brien

O’Brien says the shelter opens at 5 this evening…

click to listen to Janice O’Brien

O’Brien says the shelter will close at 8am Friday and 7am on Saturday. She says they also need overnight monitors who’ve been trained, as well as helpers, for shifts of 5 to 9pm and from 6am to 7 or 8am. But since Sierra Roots has limited staffing, she says they usually can’t accomodate more than around 30 to 35 people.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha