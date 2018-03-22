Another Temporary Cold Weather Shelter Opening

With rain expected to continue into the weekend, a temporary cold weather shelter has been set up for tonight and Friday night. Sierra Roots Executive Director Janice O’Brien says it’ll be at the Veterans Hall in Nevada City. She says until they find a permanent shelter, they can only use whatever building they can find that’s available and appropriate…

O’Brien says the shelter opens at 5 this evening…

O’Brien says the shelter will close at 8am Friday and 7am on Saturday. She says they also need overnight monitors who’ve been trained, as well as helpers, for shifts of 5 to 9pm and from 6am to 7 or 8am. But since Sierra Roots has limited staffing, she says they usually can’t accomodate more than around 30 to 35 people.