< Back to All News

Another Trial Date Set For Bryant and McCauley

Posted: Oct. 15, 2021 5:48 PM PDT

Another trial date has been set in the Stan Norman murder case. And Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson is optimistic that this date will stick regarding the two defendants, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

That would be nearly four years since the 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran was tortured and killed. The trial has been postponed a number of times since Bryant and McCauley were arrested. The most recent postponement was in September, related to complications from the pandemic…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson estimates the trial will last four to five weeks. Bryant and McCauley have remained in jail since their arrest. If convicted, they face a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha