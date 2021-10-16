Another Trial Date Set For Bryant and McCauley

Another trial date has been set in the Stan Norman murder case. And Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson is optimistic that this date will stick regarding the two defendants, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley…

That would be nearly four years since the 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran was tortured and killed. The trial has been postponed a number of times since Bryant and McCauley were arrested. The most recent postponement was in September, related to complications from the pandemic…

Wilson estimates the trial will last four to five weeks. Bryant and McCauley have remained in jail since their arrest. If convicted, they face a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.