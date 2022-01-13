Another Virtual Wild And Scenic Fest Begins

Another virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival begins Thursday, January 13th. Plans for SYRCL’s 20th annual event had originally included a return to in-person viewing in theatres. But the COVID case surge has posed too much of a health challenge, with many attendees also expressing their concerns. But Festival Director, Livia Campos de Menezes says there will still be close to the traditional number of films available, or over 100…

De Menezes says there will also still be some other virtual activities offered, once again, including a couple that are still in-person…

The hike will be going on this weekend and you’ll need to reserve a spot on the Wild and Scenic website. That’s where you also go to purchase a virtual viewing. And, once again, that option is being extended, or through the 23rd. Organizers also describe the cancellation of in-person viewings as temporary this year. But there are no plans yet for reviving them.