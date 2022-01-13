< Back to All News

Another Virtual Wild And Scenic Fest Begins

Posted: Jan. 13, 2022 12:05 AM PST

Another virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival begins Thursday, January 13th. Plans for SYRCL’s 20th annual event had originally included a return to in-person viewing in theatres. But the COVID case surge has posed too much of a health challenge, with many attendees also expressing their concerns. But Festival Director, Livia Campos de Menezes says there will still be close to the traditional number of films available, or over 100…

click to listen to Livia Campos de Menezes

De Menezes says there will also still be some other virtual activities offered, once again, including a couple that are still in-person…

click to listen to Livia Campos de Menezes

The hike will be going on this weekend and you’ll need to reserve a spot on the Wild and Scenic website. That’s where you also go to purchase a virtual viewing. And, once again, that option is being extended, or through the 23rd. Organizers also describe the cancellation of in-person viewings as temporary this year. But there are no plans yet for reviving them.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha