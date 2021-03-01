Another Virtual Youth Pgm Center For Arts

Some new virtual youth programming on the Center for the Arts website, starting Monday, March first. Marketing Manager Melissa Clark says they’ve teamed up with Music in the Mountains again for a free and on-demand world music program for students 5 to 12 years old that features a weekly activity for 12 weeks. But all ages are welcome. It explores the music and cultures of India, Mali, and Greece…

World Fest, normally held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, was among numerous spectator evens cancelled last year, due to the pandemic. Clark says it will happen on July 17th, but the format remains unclear…

Clark says the Center for the Arts also hopes to have a fall live performance season. Meanwhile, a virtual Family Fun Day is happening on Saturday, which includes a live Australian theatre company’s performance of “Diary of a Wombat”.