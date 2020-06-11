Another Voice Joins The Conversation

As Nevada County residents continue to express support of Black LIves Matter and the fight against Racial Injustice, another voice has entered the conversation. Wednesday afternoon a small group of citizens in support of law enforcement gathered across the street from Black Lives Matter supporters on the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road in Grass Valley.

Listen to Protester

The recently formed group supports law enforcement officers that perform their duties often under stressful conditions, and recently have been under attack for events surrounding the death of George Floyd. He wants law enforcement to know that they have community support.

Listen to Byron Jones

Jones says The Back The Blue message acknowledges the challenges of law enforcement and the effect it has on it’s officers.

Listen to Byron Jones

During the protest a small group of people displaying large American flags and Back the Blue messaging stood on the corner with Jones.