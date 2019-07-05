< Back to All News

Another Wildfire Hazard Mitigation Grant Sought

Posted: Jul. 5, 2019 12:15 AM PDT

As Nevada County still awaits official word on two fire hazard mitigation grants submitted nearly a year and a half ago, they’re starting an 18-month application process on a third one. Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, says this one is worth around five-point-six million dollars, and based on last year’s wildfires. He says the grants cover several ongoing programs…

Monaghan says the newer grant could also expand the free green waste disposal program, that was launched earlier this year…

Monaghan says the grant would also provide further funding for a program that helps clear defensible space for seniors and disabled residents at 140 homes. Also, a roadside defensible space program that would clear 202 miles of roadside. The two previous grants applied for last year are worth 10-point-2 million dollars. Both have preliminary approval.

