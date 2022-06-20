Another Youth Leadership Award Given Out

Notable achievements of young Nevada County leaders are recognized for 13 to 19-year-olds, with up to four awards handed out per year. And at their recent meeting, the Board of Supervisors recognized Anthony Pritchett for his outstanding leadership as the Student Member of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, along with his excellence in academics and athletics. Supervisor Heidi Hall made the presentation…

Student Board of Trustees members are elected by their peers from all five campuses. Pritchett was named Valedictorian and top of his class at Nevada Union High School…

Pritchett will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall. He is also a standout in eduro mountain bike racing. He recently finished tenth overall in the TDS Enduro Race, which attracts professional riders from around the world.