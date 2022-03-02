Another Zoom Meeting For Higgins Area Plan

Another zoom meeting is happening the evening of March 2nd, to get more community input that’ll help guide future development and amenities in the Higgins Corner and Lake of the Pines area. The goal is to update the so-called Greater Higgins Area Plan by the end of the year by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. It’s in Supervisor Ed Scofield’s district. He expects a lot of followup questions from the previous meeting, in October. That includes transportation improvements, such as on Combie Road…

Scofield expanding recreational opportunities, such as more trails, and, possibly, a community center, to strengthen the area’s identity, will also be discussed more. But the development future won’t likely include any significant increase in retail…

The plan hasn’t been updated since it was established, in 2000. Scofield says over 100 residents have registered for this Zoom workshop, which is about 40 more than the previous meeting. You can still register, by visiting the project website. The workshop is from 6 to 7:30 pm, March 2nd. And if you can’t participate for this meeting, Scofield says two more are expected to be held this year.