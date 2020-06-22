< Back to All News

Anti-Racial Bias Group Formed Among Leaders

Posted: Jun. 22, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

With the death of George Floyd and the attention turned to racial injustice and inequality, a coalition of Nevada County leaders are pledging to do better when it comes to racial bias. Leadership from the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments, the Nevada County Sheriff’s office, the County Executive Officer, and others have issued a joint statement and have formed the group. Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay is a part of it…

Listen to Scott Lay

Diversity groups including Color Me Human and Creating Communities Without Bias are also included. The idea was the brainchild of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and C-E-O Doctor Brian Evans, who says turning attention to their own practices is just the first step…

Listen to Brian Evans

According to the 2010 census, Nevada County is 92-point-four percent white. African Americans make up one-half of one percent of the population.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha