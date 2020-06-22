Anti-Racial Bias Group Formed Among Leaders

With the death of George Floyd and the attention turned to racial injustice and inequality, a coalition of Nevada County leaders are pledging to do better when it comes to racial bias. Leadership from the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments, the Nevada County Sheriff’s office, the County Executive Officer, and others have issued a joint statement and have formed the group. Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay is a part of it…

Diversity groups including Color Me Human and Creating Communities Without Bias are also included. The idea was the brainchild of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and C-E-O Doctor Brian Evans, who says turning attention to their own practices is just the first step…

According to the 2010 census, Nevada County is 92-point-four percent white. African Americans make up one-half of one percent of the population.

