Anti-Vaping Music Video Made By Three Teens

Three teenagers actively involved with the NEO youth organization, as part of the upcoming National Take Down Tobacco Day on Wednesday, have released a music video. One of those teens is Fawn Jackson, who attends Bitney Prep High School, in Grass Valley. She hopes the song, “Sunset Tears”, which she also helped write, will send an effect message against smoking and the growing trend of vaping…

The project is a partnership with the Nevada County Public Health Department. The Department says more than one of every four students in 11th grade had smoked e-cigarettes during the past 30 days…

Fawn says although she’s been a singer and performer, this experience, part of NEO’s Rhythm and Beats Project, was very new for her. She says it took around four to five weeks to film it, late last year, at the Fairgrounds. You can find the video on NEO’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.