Application Deadline Nears for Citizens Academy

If you would like to know more about how local government works, and have Monday evenings free, the Nevada County Citizens Academy is ideal for you. Applications are being accepted through Friday, and about 20 to 25 will be selected for the fifth annual program. Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe is organizing this year’s academy, where you’ll visit places like the Board of Supervisors, the C-E-O’s office, and even the jail…

The airport, and CalFire’s operation there is another destination, and there will even be a graduation ceremony the final night. Ricki Heck, who is running for a seat on the N-I-D Board in November, attended last year’s academy. She says one myth is that there is a lot of waste in local government, and found out otherwise…

The meetings are Mondays from 5 to 7:30pm at different locations, starting at the Rood Center on August 20. There will be ten sessions, ending November 5 with no session on Labor Day.

