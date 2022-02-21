Application Pd COVID Relief Fund Begins

It’s another illustration that the economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt. Nevada County is opening the application period on Wednesday, to disburse another round from the COVID Relief Fund. But for this round, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the focus is solely on microbusinesses…

This round is worth 107-thousand-500 dollars. Wolfe says up to 25-hundred dollar awards are available for up to 43 microbusinesses. She says this round is designed to provide relief to the county’s hardest-to-reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs that face systemic barriers to accessing capital…

Eligibility requirements also include a physical county address, under 50-thousand dollars in 2019 revenue, and fewer than five full-time employees. Also, of course, a demonstration of the significant financial impacts from the pandemic and that you did not receive funding through the California Relief Grant program. The application period will last through March 25th.