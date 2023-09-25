< Back to All News

Applications Available To Replace Palmer

Posted: Sep. 25, 2023 2:48 PM PDT

The application deadline, if you’re interested in filling out the remainder of Nancy Palmer’s term on the Sierra College Board of Trustees, is just over two weeks away. Palmer, also a longtime Grass Valley resident, passed away earlier this month and had represented Area Six since 1996. Her seat is up for re-election in about a year, or during the 2024 November general election. The Board will choose her replacement. Nevada County Campus Executive Dean Karen O’Hara says information can be found on the college website…

Applicants can be as young as 18, but O’Hara indicates experience is important…

You must also, of course, reside in the district and be a registered voter and U.S Citizen. The application deadline is Wednesday, October 11th, at 5pm.

