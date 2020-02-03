Applications Being Taken for Grand Jurors

If you would like to perform some public service work, and learn about Nevada County at the same time, maybe serving on the Grand Jury is something you would enjoy. Grand Jury Foreperson Gordon Mangel says they are looking for people…

Listen to Gordon Mangel 1

The Grand Jury investigates complaints, usually about county programs, facilities, or services, and then writes a report, which is sometimes favorable and other times critical, with recommendations of how improvements can be made. The Board of Supervisors has proclaimed February as Grand Jury Awareness Month, and Mangel thanked the board at their meeting last week…

Listen to Gordon Mangel 2

Applications can be found by clicking here.

