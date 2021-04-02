April Is Also Distracted Driving Month

April usually means warmer weather and more people getting out, including spring breaks. It can also result in a spike in traffic volume, which is likely why this is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. And CHP Officer Mike Steele says the laws become more serious this summer, starting July first…

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 31-hundred-42 fatal accidents across the country where there was a distracted driver. And that was in 2019. In California, there were at least 18-thousand-698 crashes that resulted in 108 deaths and over 13-thousand-500 injuries…

click to listen to Officer Steele

In California, the first week of April is also California Teen Safe Driving Week. Distractions are also not limited to cell phones. Other electronics, children, pets, and eating or drinking can also divert attention.