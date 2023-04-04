April Is Special Month For The Arts

April also marks the fifth annual Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month in California. The group Californians for the Arts says it’s intended to engage advocates and raise awareness. But they also note that, with the state’s projected budget deficit, several programs have been proposed to be cut by Governor Newsom. That would include 20-million dollars from Cultural Districts. And Nevada County has three, in Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee. Jesse Locks is a member of the County Arts Council and says they’ve made huge strides with expansion in recent years…

Locks says the resolution approved each year by the Board of Supervisors also helps supply some stable funding. It also has meant more visibility of the arts in public spaces…

In recognition of Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month, the Arts Council will also be hosting several events. That includes the seventh annual Sierra Poetry Festival on April 15th at the Center for the Arts. The Arts Council also plans to go before state lawmakers on April 18th to speak on behalf of creative artists and remind them of the importance of art and culture.