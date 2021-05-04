< Back to All News

April Precipitation Lowest Since 1966

Posted: May. 4, 2021 12:05 AM PDT

It was hardly any April showers for the Grass Valley region this year. In fact, it was just a-tenth of an inch of precipitation, the lowest total since recordkeeping was begun by the National Weather Service for this area in 1966. Meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski says the La Nina weather pattern was predicted as a possible factor going into the rainy season…

In April of a year ago, three-point-6 inches of rain and snow fell on Grass Valley. And Rogacheski says not much is usually expected in May…

For the season to date, precipitation in the Grass Valley region is 24-point-75 inches, which is only 50-percent of normal. A year ago wasn’t much better, at 29-point-76 inches.

