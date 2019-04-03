April Snowpack One of Heaviest

The snowpack’s water content typically peaks around April, after which the sun’s higher position in the sky begins to accelerate runoff. But that may not be the case right away, with more snow falling this week. What may be the last measurement of the season shows we’re at 162-percent of average, statewide, as of Tuesday, and 153-percent for the Northern Sierra snowpack. Chris Orrock, with the Department of Water Resources, says he’s not sure how that ranks, historically, with past Aprils. But he says the Phillips Station measurement is one of the heaviest..

And Orrock says not much of the snowpack has melted, so far, with temperatures often staying below-normal…

Even though there was record precipitation in many areas of the state, from the 2016-2017 winter, Orrock points out that this season’s storms have featured a lot more low-elevation snow that have helped offset more than 30 warm atmospheric rivers. Reservoir levels are also stronger, at 106-percent of average at Oroville Dam and 109-percent at Shasta Dam.