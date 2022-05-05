< Back to All News

April Storms Prompt NID May Snow Survey

Posted: May. 5, 2022 12:57 AM PDT

The recent April storms have prompted one more snow survey, in May, for the Nevada Irrigation District. And Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says while it’s still well below average for this time of year, it’s still a notable improvement. That’s from 55 to 64-percent of average…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

And NID’s overall reservoir storage looks even better, at 106-percent of normal, and 91-percent of capacity. Larsen says the wetter and cooler conditions also suppress irrigation demands…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

But Larsen stresses that conservation remains an important focus. NID has maintained a 20-percent mandate throughout the winter and spring and the Board of Directors is expected to review that in the near future for any possible changes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha