April Storms Prompt NID May Snow Survey

The recent April storms have prompted one more snow survey, in May, for the Nevada Irrigation District. And Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says while it’s still well below average for this time of year, it’s still a notable improvement. That’s from 55 to 64-percent of average…

And NID’s overall reservoir storage looks even better, at 106-percent of normal, and 91-percent of capacity. Larsen says the wetter and cooler conditions also suppress irrigation demands…

But Larsen stresses that conservation remains an important focus. NID has maintained a 20-percent mandate throughout the winter and spring and the Board of Directors is expected to review that in the near future for any possible changes.