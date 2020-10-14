Arborist Tests Blue Atlas- Group Hopes for Good News

Lots of activity around the cutting of trees, or the attempts to stop the cutting of trees, in Nevada City by PG and E. Tree sitters are trying to keep the utility company from cutting some of the largest and well known heritage trees within city limits; and an arborist is re-evaluating a tree to determine its structural health. Last Friday, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderson overturned his original decision to stop the cutting the trees and PG and E resumed cutting on Monday. In response, Matt Osypowski and his group- Save Nevada County Trees- took action with some members setting up house in the trees. One particular tree of interest is in the cemetery on West Broad Street.

That tree is one of eight trees in the cemetery the group is trying to protect.

Another tree that has drawn a lot of attention is the 140 year old Blue Atlas Cedar tree on West Broad and Bennett Street. A group gathered around the tree Tuesday afternoon as an arborist re-tested the tree. City Council member Doug Fleming explains the arborist was there because the group did not agree with PG and E’s arborist’s assessment.

Arborist Zeno Acton explains a tomograph.

The groups hopes the results come back healthy. However, Acton says he will need time to analyze results and prepare his opinion. Meanwhile, both Osypowski and Fleming say that talks have gone forward with the apparent undergrounding of the utilities in that area.

Undergrounding would eventually remove the need for any tree cutting, but it is a big project, and at best a year off.

PG and E representatives on site could not comment without corporate approval.