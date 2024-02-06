Arbuckle Remains Chair Of Small Cities Council

For the second straight year, Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle has been appointed to a one-year term as Chair of the National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council. She has also been president of the League of California Cities in the past. Members of the National League are towns with populations of less than 50-thousand. Arbuckle says one of the main goals is to compete more effectively, with larger cities, for grant money. And she indicates her leadership role has also provided a local boost in that effort…

click to listen to Jan Arbuckle

As a member of the Small Cities Council, a news release from the City of Grass Valley says Arbuckle has been playing a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources. That would be for programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size, or location, that can be replicated across the country…

click to listen to Jan Arbuckle

Arbuckle says the focus of grant funding includes infrastructure and public safety.