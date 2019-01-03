Arbuckle Hoping to Bring Statewide Attention Local

The City of Grass Valley’s clout in an organization called the League of California Cities hopes to be a boost this year both politically and economically. Council member Jan Arbuckle is president of the league this year-something very unusual for a small city. Arbuckle says the league gives cities in the state one political voice on many occasions, and also provides education, and training to its members…

That training comes in the form of annual conferences or online. Also, because Arbuckle is the president, the league’s annual conference will be in Grass Valley, which means politicians from all over the state will be coming and spending their tourist dollars, with many visiting Nevada County for the first time…

The conference is next month. The league has over 500 members, with just about every city in California represented.